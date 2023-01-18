Kaya 959 radio jock Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on the electricity crisis.
The radio personality said the problem with energy supply in the country is deeper than people think, and while South Africa faces the crisis he said political point-scoring was not the answer.
Taking to his timeline recently Sizwe said: “The problem in South Africa is that people will use any crisis for political point-scoring. For example, [energy minister] Gwede [Mantashe] is 100 % correct that we shouldn’t move away from coal. But the issue of export product is something totally different altogether.
“And even if you did shut down Richards Bay coal terminal, which is a treasonous act and tantamount to economic sabotage, the coal would still leave via Maputo, Beira, MPT, Maydon Wharf and so on,” he wrote.
Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on load-shedding, says South Africans will ‘use any crisis for political point-scoring’
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Sizwe Dhlomo
Kaya 959 radio jock Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on the electricity crisis.
The radio personality said the problem with energy supply in the country is deeper than people think, and while South Africa faces the crisis he said political point-scoring was not the answer.
Taking to his timeline recently Sizwe said: “The problem in South Africa is that people will use any crisis for political point-scoring. For example, [energy minister] Gwede [Mantashe] is 100 % correct that we shouldn’t move away from coal. But the issue of export product is something totally different altogether.
“And even if you did shut down Richards Bay coal terminal, which is a treasonous act and tantamount to economic sabotage, the coal would still leave via Maputo, Beira, MPT, Maydon Wharf and so on,” he wrote.
Taking to his timeline, radio presenter and podcaster Sol Phenduka said load-shedding could be sorted in a year.
“As a country we have produced some of the smartest people in the world. We continue to do so, yet we have a lousy problem like load-shedding . We even have a name for it . This thing could be sorted out in a year, max , but then again we take months to fix a pothole,” he wrote.
5FM breakfast show presenter Dan Corder took to his Instagram timeline to share he took a huge step against load-shedding during his breakfast show.
“I shaved my head and I won’t cut my hair again until South Africa gets a full week without load-shedding. How long do you think it’s going to get before I can cut it?” he wrote.
Mantashe claimed Eskom can be fixed within the t six to 12 months.
Speaking on eNCA, the energy minister said: “Eskom must do introspection. Do we have the capacity, technically, to deal with the crisis? If not, can we go out and look for that capacity? If we don’t do that, it will be a very complex problem. It will take us six to 12 months to sort the issue if we pay attention.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure