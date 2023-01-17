“I am a living testimony and I know there are prayer warriors because everything I prayed for, I have it,” Cassper said in a video flaunting his Bentley, Rolex watch and a blinging necklace.
‘We gone lead with love’ — Cassper’s mantra for the year
Cassper Nyovest says he is operating from a place of love this year.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, the rapper and businessman shared how he was going to move differently in 2023.
“We gone lead with love from now on. Try mend what we can. Show each other different perspectives. With love,” he wrote.
At the beginning of the year, the rapper said this year would be one of prayer.
“I want to make sure that people get into 2023 in a good spirit. This year is the year that we pray, we've got to make sure that we're prayed up ... stay prayed up.
“I am a living testimony and I know there are prayer warriors because everything I prayed for, I have it,” Cassper said in a video flaunting his Bentley, Rolex watch and a blinging necklace.
Cassper has had a series of positive moments and just last week he said he was onto the next chapter of his life.
He replied to a fan who asked him to “take it to the top” in the rap game this year.
Cassper said it was not necessary because he has moved on from proving himself.
“Nah, I’ve done my thing. If there’s guys who still don’t rate me, it’s on them. No more points to prove, raps, music, hits, money, business, whatever man. I’m that dude FR overall. Those who don’t see it yet will never ever see it and that’s OK. Next chapter,” he wrote.
