Masechaba Khumalo: 'When you're ready, you will set aside all your fears'

Masechaba Ndlovu stepped into the new year glowing and full of motivation to take on 2023.

The media personality and spokesperson for the department of sports, arts and culture took to her timeline expressing her gratitude for the kind messages she had received about the inspirational content she's been sharing on her timeline.

“Thank you so much for all of your feedback, thank you for all of the love. I've received so many questions but the most frequently asked is, 'How did I become the woman that I am today.'

“And the answer is simple. When you are ready to become the woman that you want to be, or the man that you want to be, when you are genuinely ready, you will set aside all your fears, all your excuses and take the necessary steps to become that person,” she said.

In the post Khumalo encouraged her followers to be intentional in making efforts to become the person they really want to be.

“The feeling of becoming who you’ve always wanted to be on the inside is so rewarding. It is worth the blood, the sweat and the tears. When you pray tonight, remember to pray for the courage to let go of everything that’s been holding you back ... relationships, fear and even your own excuses. It’s time to level up.”

Watch the video below: