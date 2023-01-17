×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

‘Congratulations, I made it’ — Makhadzi bags another big award

17 January 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Makhadzi told her fans their votes made a difference
Makhadzi told her fans their votes made a difference
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Makhadzi has shared her gratitude to her fans after she bagged another AFRIMA award.

She took to her Instagram timeline to share her exciting news with her fans.  

“Congratulations, I made it. Your votes counted and thank you very much for choosing me as your Best Southern African Female artist. I appreciate your support very much and Afrima, thank you for recognising my hard work. Aa wee,” she wrote.

Celebs flocked to her mentions to congratulate her. 

“Congratulations motho waka- you look like the winner you are,” wrote Lamiez Holworthy-Morule.

“Munghana, congratulations,” wrote Mohale Motaung.

“Yesterday I watched the podcast you did with MacG. Your story inspired me to a point that I understood very well that no matter which background you come from, nothing can stop a talent that was deeply rooted by God. Continue to be a queen you are and you're a true inspiration to the nation. Congrats hun,” wrote one follower.

Last year she got the nod in the best artiste and duo or group in the African electro category for her hit song Murahu at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) 2021.

She said she tried for seven years to be recognised by the awards.

Makhadzi was up for the prestigious artiste of the year and best female artiste in Southern Africa for Murahu featuring Mr Brown, and best artiste and duo or group in African electro for the same song.

“This is a dream come true. I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past  seven years, God finally answered my prayers at the right time.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read