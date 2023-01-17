‘Congratulations, I made it’ — Makhadzi bags another big award

Makhadzi has shared her gratitude to her fans after she bagged another AFRIMA award.
She took to her Instagram timeline to share her exciting news with her fans.
“Congratulations, I made it. Your votes counted and thank you very much for choosing me as your Best Southern African Female artist. I appreciate your support very much and Afrima, thank you for recognising my hard work. Aa wee,” she wrote.
Celebs flocked to her mentions to congratulate her.
“Congratulations motho waka- you look like the winner you are,” wrote Lamiez Holworthy-Morule.
“Munghana, congratulations,” wrote Mohale Motaung.
“Yesterday I watched the podcast you did with MacG. Your story inspired me to a point that I understood very well that no matter which background you come from, nothing can stop a talent that was deeply rooted by God. Continue to be a queen you are and you're a true inspiration to the nation. Congrats hun,” wrote one follower.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi
Last year she got the nod in the best artiste and duo or group in the African electro category for her hit song Murahu at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) 2021.
She said she tried for seven years to be recognised by the awards.
Makhadzi was up for the prestigious artiste of the year and best female artiste in Southern Africa for Murahu featuring Mr Brown, and best artiste and duo or group in African electro for the same song.
“This is a dream come true. I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past seven years, God finally answered my prayers at the right time.”
