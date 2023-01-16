Weeks after burying her son, Mampintsha's mother Zamanguni Gumede has died.
Gumede was recently hospitalised after suffering a stroke. Her son, Big Nuz musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, died last month after also suffering a stroke.
Mampintsha's sister Pinki Gumede confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.
She said Gumede called her just before passing to ask her and her children to come say goodbye.
“She called us at 10pm to come visit her at the hospital, me and my children. When we arrived she said she wanted to say her last goodbyes. She left us at 11pm.
“She held our hands and gave us all a message. She said she was saying goodbye. Her last words to me were that I should look after the children and she will miss Mampintsha's son”.
Gumede had asked Pinki to bring Mampintsha's son to the hospital, but she told her mother she would bring him in the morning.
“She said there was no time. She told us she loved us and we should look after ourselves. She said that she was very tired”.
Pinki said she was heartbroken at the loss of her mother and brother in a matter of weeks.
“I don't know why they have left me. I am not okay."
Last week Pinki said her mother was not coping with Mampintsha's death.
“She is not taking Mandla’s death well. She started feeling ill before him but got worse when he was admitted to hospital,” she said.
She said Gumede needed private medical care and psychological assistance to deal with losing Mampintsha, but they were hopeful about her recovery.
“The doctor says her liver has been affected and she had a stroke. But her stroke is not bad. She will not be disabled if she takes her medication. She has not been able to eat properly and that is affecting how she takes her medication.”
‘She called us to come say goodbye’: Weeks after burying her son, Mampintsha’s mom has died
Image: Instagram/ Mampintsha
