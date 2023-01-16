×

Leisure

Kalawa Jazmee speak on late Trompies member's estate as his wife struggles to make ends meet

16 January 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Trompies member Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane died in a car accident on May 23 2021. File photo.
Image: Twitter

The wife of Kalawa Jazmee co-director and Trompies member Emmanuel "Mjokes" Matsane has been struggling to pick up the pieces after his death.

Mjokes died in car accident in 2021. His widow Mamello "Lami" Mogane has reportedly not being able to pay rent for more than nine months and had a difficulty putting food on the table, asking for donations.

According to Drum, Mogane has been grappling to attain the late musician's estate.

"I have been in and out of court fighting for my husband’s estate so that I can afford to take care of my children," she told the publication.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the record label said it had "paid a significant amount" to the late musician's estate "and any disbursements are the responsibility of the estate as authorised by the executed and the master of high court.

"Kalawa's responsibility is to cooperate with the estate in this process and pay any amounts that are due to the estate, which we have done. Any further amounts are subject to valuation process that are under way. These processes will take time.

"We are sympathetic to Lami's position, all of Mjokes' beneficiaries. We hope that through the administration of the estate, the first payment that we have already made will enable the estate to assist Lami in dispute with her landlord."

