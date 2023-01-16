As the chapter finally closed on The Queen, Connie Ferguson has a grateful heart.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently, the Ferguson Films co-owner wrote a lengthy heartfelt post to everyone who contributed to the telenovela's success.
"It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. Sad that it’s coming to an end but also grateful for the opportunity to produce close to 6.5 seasons of a show that gave the young black producer the courage to say, it is possible.
"Thank you for taking a chance on Sho and I, and giving us our first opportunity as producers with the first ever drama series on the platform, Rockville. A few other dramas followed after that, but The Queen has been our biggest break so far.
"It allowed us to do what had been our greatest desire, to create employment for more than 100 cast and crew for 6.5 years, giving our staff the opportunity to improve their lives and those of their families."
Inside Connie Ferguson’s lengthy goodbye as ‘The Queen’ curtain closes
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Connie Feguson
As the chapter finally closed on The Queen, Connie Ferguson has a grateful heart.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently, the Ferguson Films co-owner wrote a lengthy heartfelt post to everyone who contributed to the telenovela's success.
"It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. Sad that it’s coming to an end but also grateful for the opportunity to produce close to 6.5 seasons of a show that gave the young black producer the courage to say, it is possible.
"Thank you for taking a chance on Sho and I, and giving us our first opportunity as producers with the first ever drama series on the platform, Rockville. A few other dramas followed after that, but The Queen has been our biggest break so far.
"It allowed us to do what had been our greatest desire, to create employment for more than 100 cast and crew for 6.5 years, giving our staff the opportunity to improve their lives and those of their families."
Local TV channel Mzansi Magic announced late last year they were parting ways with The Queen, produced by Ferguson Films, and the last episode aired on January 13.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the channel said strategies have been “revised to keep abreast with changing audience preferences and the evolving competitor landscape”.
The Queen is set to be replaced by Gqeberha: The Empire which debuts on Monday.
The telenovela is the first Mzansi Magic telenovela filmed entirely in the Eastern Cape.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure