How Musa Mthombeni and other celebs celebrated Akhumzi’s heavenly birthday

Close friends and family members of Akhumzi Jezile celebrated his "heavenly birthday".
Akhumzi, who would have turned 34 on January 15, died in a car crash in 2018 with gospel star Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni.
His friend Musa Mthombeni, Kaya 959's presenter MaBlerh and Rose "Sive Black" Nkukwana visited his grave at West Park Cemetery to deliver black balloons, and indulged in a scrumptious cake with the late star's mother at her home to honour his life.
"Miss you, my dawg," Musa wrote.
"We choose to celebrate this day and cling to the happy memories. A heavenly happy 34th birthday," MaBlerh wrote.
See some of the pictures below:
Image: Via Instagram
See some of the pictures below:
Image: Instagram/ Musa Mthombeni
Image: Instagram/ Musa Mthombeni
Image: Instagram/ Musa Mthombeni
Thami “Dish” Kotlolo took to his timeline to share a memory of Akhumzi.
"I love and miss you every day. Happy heavenly birthday Akhumzi Jezile," he wrote.
In the comments, many other celebrities shared their tributes to the late media personality.
"I miss his energy. The smile magnet. Happy heavenly birthday to him," Tumi Morake wrote.
"I will never forget that day. Rest, son. Rest," Connie Chiume wrote.
Lerato Moloi recently celebrated her late mother actress Candy Moloi's birthday.
The veteran actress died on July28 2020 after her battle with cancer.
"My Mom gave birth to me so therefore it’s her birthday too akere. Happy birthday to us, Mama. Side note: How stunning is my Mommy in this pic? My Candy Gal," she wrote.
