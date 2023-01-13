Young Bay warrior takes to the stage after beating debilitating illness
Ten-month stint in US clinic pays off for CRPS sufferer
By Kathryn Kimberley - 13 January 2023
A young Nelson Mandela Bay girl’s life has come full circle as she was once in so much pain, even the birds chirping in the garden caused her to cry out in agony.
But now Heather Botha, 16, has come so far, having undergone treatment for complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) in the US, that she is starring in her first musical...
