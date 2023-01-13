‘This game is no longer about talent’ — Heavy-K weighs in on music industry

Heavy-K has weighed in on the state of the music industry, giving young artists advice.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Wednesday, the music producer said the industry has become less about talent and more about playing the game.
“I’ve made peace with it! This game ain't no longer about Talent, learn the game & play it better than everyone else,” he tweeted.
Many fans agreed.
“This is somewhat true, the quickest way into the industry now is to gain a lot of followers doing something else then decide to be a DJ and in order to have music get unknown producers to make music for you and put your name on it and let it trend,” replied one Twitter user.
Image: Instagram/ Heavy-k
“Talent is for beginners, bhudda yam. After the first album nobody cares about how good you are, get a marketing team, start finding new talent to put on and shift from a performer to a producer (of acts and music),” added another.
Heavy K recently got the TL shaking after he said the backlash Kabza De Small received for not doing interviews was something he had experienced during his career.
“What they doing to Kabza is the same thing they did to me during my prime! I knew it would happen being a hitmaker. Consistency irritates some of our people so much that they compare you to each and every artist that rises!” he wrote.
