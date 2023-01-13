South Africa’s Ndavi Nokeri is a hot favourite at Miss Universe Pageant

Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri is making Mzansi proud at the Miss Universe pageant.
According to the Miss South Africa Organisation, online sites including Philstar.com, Missology and Miss Universe Predications have the 23-year-old as one of the front-runners and a hot favourite for the title.
Miss SA was one of five contestants including Evlin Khalifa from Bahrain, Celeste Cortesi representing Phillipines, Anna Sueangam-iam from Thailand and Alicia Faubel representing Spain chosen to do a special shoot for the official makeup sponsor.
The 71st edition of Miss Universe is set to take place at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in Louisiana. It will be hosted by Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo in a first all-female presenting panel in the pageant's history.
“I also appreciate the wonderful support from all South Africans. I will be flying the flag high when I walk onto the Miss Universe stage and I am determined to give it my all, just as I did when I entered the Miss South Africa pageant,” Ndavi said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
Harnaaz Sandhu of India will crown her successor at the end of the event.
Speaking of her experience at the pageant so far, Ndavi said Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi's advice made her feel confident to take on the competition.
"My preparations are on track and I’m working hard. Zozi has given me advice that I have taken to heart — to be confident and to be my authentic self," she said.
On Thursday the Limpopo-born queen took to her social media pages to express her pride and gratitude at being involved in the competitions.
"A moment in time. South Africa, it was the greatest honour of my life to represent you on the biggest stage in the world wearing this gown.
"Inspired by the dust roads of my village, Gabaza in Limpopo, where I walked barefoot so many times before, I could not help but be in awe of God’s greatness in making this moment happen so perfectly imperfect."
South Africa’s Ndavi Nokeri is a hot favourite at Miss Universe Pageant
South Africa has had an impressive track record at the Miss Universe pageant in the past few years with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters-Tebow crowned in 2017, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo first runner-up in 2018, Zozibini Tunzi crowned in 2019 and Lalela Mswane second runner-up in 2021.
South Africans are hoping Ndavi will be the fourth from this country to take the title.
The pageant will be screened live on DStv in the early hours on January 15.
