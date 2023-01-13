×

Leisure

‘I be too humble to celebrate my blessings’ — K.O

13 January 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
K.O had a great year and recently celebrated his wins.
Image: AOT

K.O had an amazing 2022 and has been pretty humble about it.

Taking to his Instagram timeline recently, he had a humble brag while sharing snaps of himself on a yacht enjoying champers. 

“I be too humble to celebrate my blessings at times. Anyway, 2023 is in full swing. Enjoy being back at work/school and all that. I’m back in the studio. Love and light,” the rapper posted. 

K.O was a big winner at last year's SA Hip Hop Awards, scooping song of the year, best video and best collabo awards for his hit song SETE featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie.

He released the track before his Skhanda Republic 3 (SR3) album launch on September 15. 

The song broke chart records in South Africa, staying in the number one spot for 12 weeks. 

Radiomonitor South Africa announced the news on Instagram.

K.O expressed his excitement in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, encouraging upcoming artists to never give up.

“I also want to share a message, an encouraging message, to the upcoming artist out there: don’t ever give up on yourself, keep doing what you love and put God first. Bless.

