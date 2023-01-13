×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

'Finding me again is quite the journey' — Minnie Dlamini

13 January 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Minnie Dlamini is on a journey of introspection.
Minnie Dlamini is on a journey of introspection.
Image: Instagram/ Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini is on a soul search and reflection journey. 

While in Durban, the media personality and actress took to her timeline to share she is finding herself.

Finding me again is quite the journey.”

In early 2022 Minnie revealed she and husband Quinton Jones filed for divorce and while social media has speculated what led to the split she has remained mum. 

The mother of one's private matters have trended on social media and made headlines, apparently costing her job opportunities, but Minnie has still been at the top of her game.

“I won't lie, I've lost a lot of business as a result of people making up stories about me. People need to be a lot more cognisant that their words have power and you can destroy livelihoods and homes on statements that aren't true,” she said in an interview on KFM.

Despite social media speculation, Minnie went from launching a luxurious bar lounge, The Mansion, in Centurion, in September to becoming a producer and getting back into the acting space.

I'm excited to be putting the biggest names in music in this place [The Mansion], but also emerging new talent,” she told TshisaLIVE. 

Speaking about her acting and producing career, Minnie said she was anticipating creating more relatable characters.

“I’m excited to be creating groundbreaking content that involves everyday people.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read