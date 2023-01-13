In early 2022 Minnie revealed she and husband Quinton Jones filed for divorce and while social media has speculated what led to the split she has remained mum.
The mother of one's private matters have trended on social media and made headlines, apparently costing her job opportunities, but Minnie has still been at the top of her game.
“I won't lie, I've lost a lot of business as a result of people making up stories about me. People need to be a lot more cognisant that their words have power and you can destroy livelihoods and homes on statements that aren't true,” she said in an interview on KFM.
Despite social media speculation, Minnie went from launching a luxurious bar lounge, The Mansion, in Centurion, in September to becoming a producer and getting back into the acting space.
“I'm excited to be putting the biggest names in music in this place [The Mansion], but also emerging new talent,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Speaking about her acting and producing career, Minnie said she was anticipating creating more relatable characters.
“I’m excited to be creating groundbreaking content that involves everyday people.”
'Finding me again is quite the journey' — Minnie Dlamini
Minnie Dlamini is on a soul search and reflection journey.
While in Durban, the media personality and actress took to her timeline to share she is finding herself.
“Finding me again is quite the journey.”
