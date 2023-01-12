WATCH | LOL! Somizi 'needs to work harder' after Mam'Mkhize and Andile's conversation about cars

"I went to Mam'Mkhize's house in Durban ... she gives me her shorts, T-shirt and socks, then I change. She's gonna kill me for this. Andile comes and then he greets, and he walks towards the lifts. This is when I realised that I'm not yet rich, so Andile walks towards the lift on the second floor, then Mam'Mkhize follows them."
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo
We look at Somizi and think he is rich, but the Idols SA judge may not be that rich rich.
It's no secret Shauwn "Mam'Mkhize" Mkhize is wealthy and keeps serving opulence and luxury so seamlessly.
When Somizi was at her house recently, he was reminded that he needs to work just a little harder to be where the businesswoman is.
Last year the businesswoman jetted to Dubai for a getaway.
"Being on vacation with my family around this time of the year has been such a wonderful experience. We’ve been able to form new bonds and connect with one another whilst laughing, eating and having fun together," she wrote on Instagram.
