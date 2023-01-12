×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

WATCH | LOL! Somizi 'needs to work harder' after Mam'Mkhize and Andile's conversation about cars

12 January 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Somizi said he realised he was rich, but not that rich.
Somizi said he realised he was rich, but not that rich.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

We look at Somizi and think he is rich, but the Idols SA judge may not be that rich rich.

It's no secret Shauwn "Mam'Mkhize" Mkhize is wealthy and keeps serving opulence and luxury so seamlessly. 

When Somizi was at her house recently, he was reminded that he needs to work just a little harder to be where the businesswoman is. 

"I went to Mam'Mkhize's house in Durban ... she gives me her shorts, T-shirt and socks, then I change. She's gonna kill me for this. Andile comes and then he greets, and he walks towards the lifts. This is when I realised that I'm not yet rich, so Andile walks towards the lift on the second floor, then Mam'Mkhize follows them."

Somizi said he overheard a conversation about luxury cars between the mother and son. 

Andile apparently told his mom not to use his Maybach, while Mam'Mkhize said the Rolls-Royce was in Joburg. It was after this that Somizi said he realised he was on Earth accompanying Mam'Mkhize.

Last year the businesswoman jetted to Dubai for a getaway.

"Being on vacation with my family around this time of the year has been such a wonderful experience. We’ve been able to form new bonds and connect with one another whilst laughing, eating and having fun together," she wrote on Instagram.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read