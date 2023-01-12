WATCH | Celebs weigh in on infidelity in marriage

Somizi Mhlongo also shared his views during a #BathroomTalkWithSomizi on Instagram.
Celebrities have weighed in on infidelity, sharing their take on who to hold accountable.
Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media this week to speak on the topic, saying she saw no issue with sleeping with a married man.
“The older you get the more likely it is that a man will be married. For me, personally, I don't think there's an issue with sleeping [with] a married man if his wife knows. I have been in relationships where I had a husband and wife. So if we just talk openly as people.”
The poet and activist said if a married man approached her she would ask whether his wife is in the loop.
“I don't need a full-time husband, I'm not here to break your home. I don't want somebody there all the time. I just need the D. So for me it's not such a big issue as long as the wife knows.”
Somizi Mhlongo also shared his views during a #BathroomTalkWithSomizi on Instagram.
The Idols SA judge said he was tired of seeing married women attack their husband's mistresses for wrecking their homes.
Somizi said he wanted to see married women demand accountability from their husbands.
“When are married women going to accept that the person who broke or breaks their marriage is their partner?
“The person who owes you loyalty is your husband. The side owes you nothing. Had your husband the backbone to say no, these things would have never happened. You cannot decide what is morally right for the side chick.”
Somizi said though he did not condone infidelity, he understood if one's partner steps out of their marriage to be with another person, the best thing is to walk way.
“I am realistic that they don't give a sh*t. The person supposed to give a sh*t is your partner ... deal with your partner and leave, and leave with your dignity. Please love yourselves more. You shouldn't be fighting. The minute you have to ask someone to chose between you and the other person, you have already lost”.
