Here’s why Zakes Bantwini was spotted with Post Malone
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Zakes Bantwini
Musician Zakes Bantwini has been rubbing shoulders with a lot of stars recently and when he was spotted with American rapper Post Malone at the Fifa World Cup fans wondered if the pair were cooking up something in studio.
Zakes shared photos of himself with the rapper taken by BlaQ Smith at a fashion show in Qatar.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE by IMG Africa Press, it was revealed the two were discussing possible future collabos.
“The pair met at the show and discussed working together on a future music project as well as the potential of Zakes hosting Post for a show in South Africa in the near future. Post was previously in South Africa in 2019 for a performance at The Dome for Castle Lite Unlocks.”
Zakes is due to travel to the US for the Grammy Awards where he's nominated for Bayethe alongside multiple Grammy Awards winner Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode.
He's also set to wrap up his final studio album before retiring this year.
Zakes told TshisaLIVE he was ready to hang up his mic and release his last album after 19 years as a musician.
He said he was not retiring from music but bowing out as a recording artist.
“I don't want to say I'm retiring from music, but this is my last album I'm working on under this brand. It's over for Zakes Bantwini.
“But Zakhele Madida is still going to produce music for other people, and you know, they say you should quit while you are on top. I will tell you now, my music is classic, I'm enjoying a big success. I'm nominated at the Grammys, I hope I win so I really bow out with a grand bow.”
Zakes released his Ghetto King album in 2021 which bagged him his first South African Music Award.
