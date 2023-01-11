‘This is for you, my love. I hope you’re proud’ — Connie Ferguson counts down to 'Kings of Joburg' season 2

The countdown has started for the return of Netflix's Kings of Joburg, and producer Connie Ferguson has dedicated the latest season to her late husband Shona.
The second season of the popular series begins on January 27. The previous season ended on a cliffhanger and had viewers wondering what was going to become of the Masire family.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, Ferguson Films co-owner Connie posted: “Tik tok. We’re almost there. With the sudden and suspicious disappearance of the King of Joburg Simon Masire, the family struggles to adapt to a new king and new enemies in the City of Gold. Heavy is the crown, but it’s time to take back the city. Kings of Joburg season 2 coming January 27, only on Netflix.
“In memory of the most amazing human being I have known, the King of Joburg Shona Ferguson, aka Mr Sho, aka Uncle Sho. This is for you, my love. Hope you’re proud.”
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Connie Ferguson
Connie marked the first day of shooting by penning a heartfelt letter to her “angel”.
“Dear Sho. My angel, thank you for everything. Day 1 of KOJ on the first working day of the week was a success. You’d be very proud of the team. I certainly am. Long live my king, long live,” she wrote.
In season one, the six-part series took fans through the life of the underworld in the crime-ridden streets of Johannesburg.
The show explored brotherhood, the affects of crime and the underbelly of society.
