Pabi Cooper’s ‘Waga Bietjie’ reaches 1.4M Youtube views in less than 3 weeks

11 January 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Musician Pabi Cooper's song has been viewed more than one million times
Image: Instagram/slxck.93/Kgotatso masoabi

Amapiano singer Pabi Cooper has joined the big leagues on YouTube. 

The musician has thanked her fans for supporting her after reaching the 1-million views milestone for her latest track Waga Bietjie.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Pabi shared a video in celebration.

"Waga Bietjie on 1-million in three weeks. Now on 1.4m Thank you for your support."

Fans congratulated the star, who has made certain phrases popular through her songs. 

"Well deserved chipi ke chipi ka nnete.😍😍Congrats," wrote one follower. 

Pabi released an EP late last year and said the music project would give her fans a glimpse of who she was as an artist. 

“Now I'm welcoming people into my world, giving people sides to me as a singer and a rapper too. I want people to feel like they are a part of my journey.

“Whatever has been happening with my music career, it hasn't sunk in. It's hard for me to believe it. My debut song wasn't under my company. I even thought I'd be a one hit wonder,” she told TshisaLIVE.

When she came into the music industry, Pabi was under Amaroto's management but is now her own boss through record label Cooper Entertainment.

“Being an independent artist is not easy. When you're under a label everything is done for you. When you're independent, you have to tell your team what to do, but I like being my own boss," she said of the move.

