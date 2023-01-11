Rapper Cassper Nyovest is onto the next chapter of his life and is done proving himself to anyone about anything.
January is barely in the middle and the businessman and rapper is vibrating higher this year, and reckons he is the guy he thinks he is.
A fan was replying to a clip he posted on his Twitter timeline of two luxury cars parked outside a house. The Twitter user urged Cassper to come back harder in the rap game.
'This year I'm going to need you to take it back to the top. I mean the top in this rap s**t. It's high time you reclaim that spot," tweeted the fan.
Cassper said that was not necessary and he has moved on from proving himself.
"Nah, I’ve done my thing. If there’s guys who still don’t rate me, it’s on them. No more points to prove, raps, music, hits, money, business, whatever man. I’m that dude FR overall. Those who don’t see it yet will never ever see it and that’s okay. Next chapter," he wrote.
‘Next chapter’ — Cassper Nyovest reckons he has done it all
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is onto the next chapter of his life and is done proving himself to anyone about anything.
January is barely in the middle and the businessman and rapper is vibrating higher this year, and reckons he is the guy he thinks he is.
A fan was replying to a clip he posted on his Twitter timeline of two luxury cars parked outside a house. The Twitter user urged Cassper to come back harder in the rap game.
'This year I'm going to need you to take it back to the top. I mean the top in this rap s**t. It's high time you reclaim that spot," tweeted the fan.
Cassper said that was not necessary and he has moved on from proving himself.
"Nah, I’ve done my thing. If there’s guys who still don’t rate me, it’s on them. No more points to prove, raps, music, hits, money, business, whatever man. I’m that dude FR overall. Those who don’t see it yet will never ever see it and that’s okay. Next chapter," he wrote.
Cassper is known for his iconic #FillUp concerts. The Dome in 2015, Orlando Stadium in 2016, FNB Stadium in 2017, Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018 , the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in 2019 and Mmabatho Stadium in 2022.
He has also brought numbers and attention in the boxing fraternity with his Celeb City boxing matches, a luxury liquor brand, and partnership with Drip.
Cassper is carrying the same energy he had from last year, when he shared on Twitter he was at a space where he was not making music for money after being trolled for his new music drops.
The rapper thanked his fans last year for allowing him to express himself artistically.
“I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive anymore. It feels so good. None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you, Team Nyovest,” he tweeted.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure