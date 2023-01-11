'It's based on an agreement they had': Babes' sister defends her grieving as Mampintsha's family takes aim

While critics have slammed Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane's behaviour in the days after the death of her husband Mampintsha, her close family members are unbothered.
Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died on December 24 after complications from a minor stroke.
Concerns for Babes have been mounting as she's been seemingly airing dirty laundry regarding her marriage and continuing business as usual.
Mampintsha's family have expressed their disappointment at Babes' decision to share private matters on social media.
“There are hurtful things Mandla used to tell us that we never exposed ... she doesn't respect my mother, there's a lot she's done in front of my mother,” Mampintsha's sister Pinky Gumede told TshisaLIVE.
“For her to go on social media and show Mandla's phone, she had to just go through that alone, not with the country. What is she doing?”
The gqom star's sister Nondumiso told TshisaLIVE Babes was fulfilling an agreement she had with Mampintsha.
According to Nondumiso, Mampintsha was adamant he did not want Babes to follow traditional customs if he died.
“This is based on an agreement she had with her husband. They were watching 1 Magic's Lingashoni series and he said, 'Baby, when I die I don't want to see candles and you crying sitting on the mattress or wearing inzilo [mourners clothing]. Don't mourn for me. Honour me by living the life I know you for',” she said.
Babes buried her husband on December 30 and was soon performing at the Last Dance 2022 event in Pietermaritzburg, an event the Simelane and Maphumulo families agreed on.
“There are agreements that two lovers make, she knows what her husband requested. The Mapumulo family even said, 'Our son did tell us, be free and go work'.
“They knew about it, that's why the first gig she was transported by her father-in-law, that's the New Year's Eve gig. The in-laws were watching her on TV with pride.”
Nondumiso said Babes was staying strong for her child and those around her, but missed Mampintsha terribly.
'It's based on an agreement they had': Babes' sister defends her grieving as Mampintsha's family takes aim
