Congratulations are in order for Shudufhadzo Musiḓa after she revealed she is venturing into the television space.
The former Miss South Africa replaces media personality Ayanda Thabethe as the new host of a pan-African magazine show Afrimaxx on The Home Channel.
The show explores the continent's finest designs, architecture, fashion, arts and gastronomy.
“Super grateful to be part of this as a host for Afrimaxx,” she announced on Twitter.
In a lengthy post on Instagram, Musida reflected on how as a young girl, thinking of being a TV presenter seemed like a farfetched dream.
“Growing up, I felt like I always existed in the shadows and in the background, places I felt I could slip away into because I never quite felt good enough to be remarked at in any kind of way,
“I was shy, awkward looking, somewhat nerdy and found companionship and friendship with my books at home. There was nothing particularly special about me and I was often reminded of that, both by those around me and subsequently by myself too,” she wrote.
The Miss South Africa 2020 winner said once she was grown up, she started believing she was worthy to be put in the forefront.
“It was strange because I always admired society’s bold and beautiful that were celebrated, revered and loved. From stages, to billboards, to TV screens, it was a life I could only dream of, but couldn’t shake the feeling that it would never be for me. It was only when I started believing in myself, my ability, my value, and what I had to offer, that things in my life started changing. I’m so happy I took that big step out of the shadows and emerged from the background.”
This is only the beginning for her on-screen career, Musida says.
Afrimaxx airs on Monday, Tuesday and Friday on The Home Channel.
From the ramp to the small screen — Shudufhadzo bags a new show on The Home Channel
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Shudufhadzo Musida
