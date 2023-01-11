×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

‘Be careful’ — Lady Du robbed after ATM scam

11 January 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Lady Du said she tried to help a woman but was instead robbed
Lady Du said she tried to help a woman but was instead robbed
Image: Twitter/Lady Du

Amapiano musician Lady Du has warned her followers to be careful at ATMs after she was robbed. 

The singer opened up on her Twitter timeline about her ordeal and shared how she was the victim of a woman who lied about being abused by her husband. 

"Be careful at ATMs. I was helping a lady who was crying her eyes out. She said her husband hit her and she needs money for her school kids. I went to draw [money since] I don’t carry cash. The next thing some guys snatched my wallet and belongings. When I looked to speak to the woman she wasn’t there," she tweeted.

In her mentions a Twitter user claimed being a good Samaritan will get her killed.

"My brother, I’m a God-fearing woman. This was the first time I experienced such. It doesn’t change my heart. Helping people is in my blood. I just need to be careful. God blesses us to bless others," tweeted Lady Du. 

Gospel star Ayanda Shange's wife Koketso went through a similar experience. He wrote a lengthy post on his socials describing how while on a shopping trip his wife was almost kidnapped by an elderly woman who followed her. 

He told TshisaLIVE they were uneasy because they didn't know if they were “targeted”. 

“The thing that shocked us is that it was an elderly woman, and as a gospel artist I respect the elders. We usually help the elders around the community, but after this thing we are scared for our lives and also for my wife because we don't know if this was targeted at us or it was just going to happen and maybe my wife was at a wrong place.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read