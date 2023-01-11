In her mentions a Twitter user claimed being a good Samaritan will get her killed.
"My brother, I’m a God-fearing woman. This was the first time I experienced such. It doesn’t change my heart. Helping people is in my blood. I just need to be careful. God blesses us to bless others," tweeted Lady Du.
Gospel star Ayanda Shange's wife Koketso went through a similar experience. He wrote a lengthy post on his socials describing how while on a shopping trip his wife was almost kidnapped by an elderly woman who followed her.
He told TshisaLIVE they were uneasy because they didn't know if they were “targeted”.
“The thing that shocked us is that it was an elderly woman, and as a gospel artist I respect the elders. We usually help the elders around the community, but after this thing we are scared for our lives and also for my wife because we don't know if this was targeted at us or it was just going to happen and maybe my wife was at a wrong place.”
‘Be careful’ — Lady Du robbed after ATM scam
Journalist
Image: Twitter/Lady Du
Amapiano musician Lady Du has warned her followers to be careful at ATMs after she was robbed.
The singer opened up on her Twitter timeline about her ordeal and shared how she was the victim of a woman who lied about being abused by her husband.
"Be careful at ATMs. I was helping a lady who was crying her eyes out. She said her husband hit her and she needs money for her school kids. I went to draw [money since] I don’t carry cash. The next thing some guys snatched my wallet and belongings. When I looked to speak to the woman she wasn’t there," she tweeted.
In her mentions a Twitter user claimed being a good Samaritan will get her killed.
"My brother, I’m a God-fearing woman. This was the first time I experienced such. It doesn’t change my heart. Helping people is in my blood. I just need to be careful. God blesses us to bless others," tweeted Lady Du.
Gospel star Ayanda Shange's wife Koketso went through a similar experience. He wrote a lengthy post on his socials describing how while on a shopping trip his wife was almost kidnapped by an elderly woman who followed her.
He told TshisaLIVE they were uneasy because they didn't know if they were “targeted”.
“The thing that shocked us is that it was an elderly woman, and as a gospel artist I respect the elders. We usually help the elders around the community, but after this thing we are scared for our lives and also for my wife because we don't know if this was targeted at us or it was just going to happen and maybe my wife was at a wrong place.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure