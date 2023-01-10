Sometimes fans have a way of rubbing stars up the wrong way and Kelly Khumalo was unimpressed when she went out to eat recently.
Taking to her Twitter timeline on Monday the Bazokhuluma hit maker said parents needed to teach their children some manners after a child went over to her table while she was eating and they filmed the whole experience.
“Why would you send kids to someone’s table edla (eating) to ask for a picture and you already taking a video, usubulisiwe already read the room? Ayaphi amahloni nemfundiso? What are you teaching the kids? Zihlonipheni man,” she tweeted.
In her mentions those who have met the songstress vouched that Kelly was not a problematic celeb.
“One thing about you, you are one of the most humble human beings I've ever met, especially celebrities. I think most people don't know it for whatever reason,” tweeted one.
“They wanted a video not because they idolise but to laugh at you,” said another Twitter user.
‘Read the room’ — Fans rub Kelly Khumalo up the wrong way
Image: Supplied
Pabi Cooper experienced her own fangirling moment last year.
Taking to her Instagram timeline the Banyana ke Bafana star shared a clip of a fan jumping on stage while she was performing.
Rapper AKA was not thrilled about fans crying hysterically when meeting him for the first time.
A video of a fan freaking out when meeting the star went viral and AKA said the encounter was OTT.
“Falling to your knees and crying your eyes out as a grown man when you meet me is a bit over the top. Pull yourself together, man.”
