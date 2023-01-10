While it has not yet been made public what Akon is doing in the country, the singer made headlines last week after he didn't pitch for 3 Nights with Akon gigs that were expected to take place at Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge.
The Cape Town-based establishment shared an official statement on its social media pages explaining why Akon did not make the event.
“We were approached by representatives of Akon with an opportunity for us to book him. After numerous meetings, we agreed on a sum to be paid. We then paid over the amount to the representatives, as per our agreement in full and on time.
“We have now noticed that there seems to have been an issue that we are still trying to ascertain the facts thereof between the representatives of the artist and his management which has caused Akon to not honour the booking,” read the statement.
Dinner and a listening session — Tbo Touch hangs out with Akon
Journalist
Image: Instagram
Tbo Touch recently hung out with Senegalese-American singer Akon.
The Metro FM drive-time host took to his timeline sharing images of him with the Lonely hit maker while he is in SA.
Tbo Touch revealed Akon visited his family home for dinner.
“Then uncle Akon came over for dinner and Lord what a surprise! I got to play him my new beats and showed him our two Rottweilers: Pablo and El-Chapo,” he wrote.
