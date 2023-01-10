×

Leisure

Connie Ferguson and family vacay in the desert they once visited with Shona

10 January 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Connie Ferguson penned a heartfelt appreciation post to her family
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Connie Ferguson went on a Dubai desert adventure with her daughters Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, Ali Ferguson and the rest of her family recently.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the actress and businesswoman shared images of their drive in the desert. 

Connie and her family were last in Dubai in late 2020 with her late husband Shona Ferguson.

“My family, thank you for walking with me through the good and the bad times, for holding me up and never letting me fall, for making sure in between the tears there’s a bright smile on my face.

“Most importantly, thank you for praying for me and with me. I love you guys so much. And I thank God for the blessing of you,” she posted on Instagram.

Last year marked 21 years since Connie and her late husband tied the knot.

Connie penned a heartfelt message to her best friend and spoke of how much she cherished the lasting memories they shared together.

“This day 21 years ago. Tomorrow never came for my bestest friend, but I know how much he loved me. There’s a great comfort that comes with that, knowing just how happy you made someone in this lifetime and how happy they made you.

“True love never dies and I carry this love with me in my heart and soul for eternity. Thank you for the beautiful everlasting love and memories, my angel SHO,” she wrote.

