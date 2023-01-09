Zakes Bantwini asks for prayers and privacy while mourning

The family of Grammy-nominated recording artist Zakes Bantwini has asked for privacy and prayers as his family mourns the death of his elderly father, Sihlangusihle Jeffrey Khanyile
The family released a statement to TshisaLIVE, confirming his passing.
Khanyile died on January 4 around 9pm at his homestead in Nkandla, northern Kwa-Zulu Natal.
“We are devastated by the loss of our father,” his children said in a joint statement.
“We will miss his sense of humour, his resilience and how he always made sure we follow our culture. He will be deeply missed for his kindness and loving nature.”
Zakes shared the news, posting a white dove on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/ Zakes Bantwini
Zakes shared the news, posting a white dove on Instagram.
Zakes’ wife Nandi Madida took to the comment section to console her husband and told him he was a good son to his late dad while he was alive to see it.
On her own Instagram timeline Nandi paid tribute to her "father in love".
"I am eternally grateful for the kindness you showed me as your daughter-in-law. You truly made me feel like your daughter in love. You had a wicked sense of humour that we will miss dearly. Thank you for making me feel like family and welcoming me so warmly.
"You are with your creator. Thank you once again. I am eternally grateful. Love and thoughts are with my husband Zakes Bantwini, family and all your loved ones during this very difficult time. "
