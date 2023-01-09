As many weigh in on Babes Wodumo's grieving process after the death of her husband Mampintsha, the musician continues to "unravel" on social media.
Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died on December 24 after a minor stroke.
A clip of an alleged WhatsApp status showing CCTV footage from the gqom star's home was shared on social media.
In the video Babes narrates how a woman wiped a bedroom door in a way the musician finds suspicious.
Additional footage appears to show other women roaming in the house.
“Watch others running around in the passages. They didn’t know I have cameras in my house. What is she smearing [on the door]?" Babes said.
WATCH | 'What is she smearing?'- Babes Wodumo shares CCTV footage of her home
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo
It is the latest in a number of controversial posts the star has shared since Mampintsha's passing.
She recently unlocked her late husband's phone after telling mourners at his funeral that he did not leave her with the passcode.
“I have found my baby's password. Thank you, baby. My husband loved me until the end,” she said, before jokingly adding: “I'm now reading all your business.”
Alleged social media updates made by the musician threatened to expose Mampintsha's alleged mistresses and air more dirty laundry.
