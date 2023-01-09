×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

WATCH | 'What is she smearing?'- Babes Wodumo shares CCTV footage of her home

09 January 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
A clip of an alleged WhatsApp status showing CCTV footage from Babes Wodumo's home was shared on social media.
A clip of an alleged WhatsApp status showing CCTV footage from Babes Wodumo's home was shared on social media.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

As many weigh in on Babes Wodumo's grieving process after the death of her husband Mampintsha, the musician continues to "unravel" on social media. 

Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died on December 24 after a minor stroke. 

A clip of an alleged WhatsApp status showing CCTV footage from the gqom star's home was shared on social media.

In the video Babes narrates how a woman wiped a bedroom door in a way the musician finds suspicious.

Additional footage appears to show other women roaming in the house.

“Watch others running around in the passages. They didn’t know I have cameras in my house. What is she smearing [on the door]?" Babes said.

It is the latest in a number of controversial posts the star has shared since Mampintsha's passing.

She recently unlocked her late husband's phone after telling mourners at his funeral that he did not leave her with the passcode.

“I have found my baby's password. Thank you, baby. My husband loved me until the end,” she said, before jokingly adding: “I'm now reading all your business.”

Alleged social media updates made by the musician threatened to expose Mampintsha's alleged mistresses and air more dirty laundry.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read