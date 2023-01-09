Sello Maake Ka-Ncube offers Ramaphosa ‘acting lessons’

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has called on re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to get to work, even offering him acting lessons if it will help the process.
The ANC held its 111th birthday celebrations in Mangaung, Free State, on Sunday, where Ramaphosa delivered the party's January 8 statement. It comes weeks after he was re-elected ANC president.
Sello was among those who wished the party well for the year ahead, and had a message for Ramaphosa.
“This term Cyril Ramaphosa must act,” he said.
He added he would give Ramaphosa acting lessons if needs be.
“If he encounters any challenges, I'm volunteering to give him acting lessons!”
Sello is not the first celeb to weigh in on Ramaphosa's leadership.
Actor Siv Ngesi took to social media last year to claim Ramaphosa had failed as a leader.
“Dear Cyril Ramaphosa, your spineless and indecisive style of leadership is shameful. You have had so many moments to stand up and you have failed,” he tweeted.
When Ramaphosa announced his energy action plan to tackle the electricity crisis in July last year, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo asked EFF leader Julius Malema to intervene.
“My man really told us to buy solar? SMH. Julius Malema, handle this man, please,” he tweeted.
