Here’s why Lloyiso is ‘charging R200k for weddings’

It may be Janu-worry but if you want former Idols SA contestant Lloyiso Gijana to perform at your wedding, you might have start collecting your coins.
The star has made a name for himself as a celeb wedding singer, even performing Only fools rush for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's first dance at their lavish wedding in Florida in the US last year.
If you want some of the same magic on your wedding day, you will have to cough up R200,000.
The star said the price is set because people don't have their act together.
“I’m charging R200k for weddings because you guys have all sorts of requests and are unorganised too,” he told his followers.
Image: Instagram/Lloyiso Gijana
Some questioned the price tag, while others joked he should perform at home affairs or asked for half a song.
Chatting to TshisaLIVE before he headed to the US for the Beckham's wedding, Lloyiso opened up about the song's origin.
“I never intended to write a song called Speak. When I was singing it, it was something that came out, but I didn't know that was how I was feeling. I knew there was something going on. You know when you feel overwhelmed and don't know how you actually feel until you speak about it or write it down.
“It was confirmation that what I've been feeling is left out. I've been feeling like I'm looking for something, but it's not there. I've been wanting these emotions and vulnerability from this person, but I'm not getting it. It is something a lot of people feel, even if it's with friends or family.”
