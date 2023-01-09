×

Another publicity stunt? —Master KG ‘announces’ split from Makhadzi

09 January 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Fans are not completely sold on Makhadzi and Master KG's split
Image: Instagam/ Makhadzi

If there's a couple in Mzansi who like confusing the enemy it is Makhadzi and Master KG.

The pair have had an on and off relationship for the past three years, and this time Master KG is responsible for starting the rumour mill about their "official split".

In a since deleted Facebook post, the musician and music producer announced he and his "queen" Makhadzi were no longer together but would continue to work together for their fans.

Makhadzi shared Master KG's post, claiming it was an error, leading to people believing this was another publicity stunt the pair have come to be known for. 

In May last year, Makhadzi took to her Facebook timeline to share a snap of a report about  them breaking up, claiming it was "fake news”.

The Limpopo celebrity couple first broke up publicly in 2020 after they chose to focus on their careers. 

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG said.

The pair were on again just in time for Valentine's Day.  

The Ghanama hit maker took to Instagram to share images of the two enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in celebration of the day.

There was live music, roses, candles and lots of smooches in addition to good food and great company.

