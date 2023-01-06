'We should be acting sonke now. Only God nezinyanya know why' — Zola Hashatsi remembers Dumi Masilela

More than five years after the death of Rhythm City star Dumisani Masilela, those close to him are still nursing broken hearts and asking why.
Dumi Masilela was shot in an attempted hijacking in Thembisa in August 2017. Exactly four years and a day after he was murdered his killers were sentenced to life imprisonment.
He died just months after marrying his sweetheart Simz Ngema and his death shattered many of those close to him. Simz revealed how she once locked herself in the bathroom and begged Dumi to come fetch her, while his mother lost her job after falling into deep depression.
His aunt died shortly after hearing about his death, while one of his siblings has apparently turned to drug and alcohol abuse to deal with the grief.
It is a pain that will likely never heal, and actor Zola Hashatsi took to social media this week to touch on moments lost.
Posting a video of Dumi, Zola wrote: “I miss you, bro. We should be acting sonke now. Only God nezinyanya know why.”
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo
Simz responded, sharing how not a day goes by that she is not heartbroken at her late husband's death.
She took to social media on the fifth anniversary of his death to post a tribute song.
In it, she sang of having an angel that gave her the best love she'd ever known.
