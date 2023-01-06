Weeks after living the island paradise life in Thailand, Musa and Liesl Mthombeni are making memories in the Big Apple.
They recently jetted to the US concrete jungle where dreams are made , sharing snaps of their journey.
The pair were exhausted when they arrived in the US, but put on a brave face for dinner at the trendy TAO Downtown restaurant for a glitzy date night.
They also took pictures outside New York's iconic Grand Central Terminal and walked the Brooklyn Bridge at night.
Reflecting on the first few days of their trip, Musa jokingly asked fans to send money.
“The money is finished now. No more Ubers. No more fancy restaurants. I need a Mai Mai spot if you guys can suggest one for us. Or a stokvel se 10kg mayonnaise and spaghetti. Please assist. If you’re employed, send money expeditiously.”
The couple were in Times Square for New Year's Eve but decided to ditch the crowds for a quieter spot to welcome 2023.
“Saw the ball drop (well, not completely- it was making its way so that still counts) in Times Square before the boss of the house decided 'home' would be a better option for the countdown. Blame old age and sore knees. Incredible night and what a way to kickstart the year. The parents are tired now. They need to rest their tired old bones and get ready for tomorrow's adventures”.
Here's a glimpse into their trip:
WATCH | ‘I’m out that Sebokeng, now I’m down in Tribeca’ — Inside Musa and Liesl’s epic New York vacay
Digital Editor
Image: Instagram/ Musa Mthombeni
Weeks after living the island paradise life in Thailand, Musa and Liesl Mthombeni are making memories in the Big Apple.
They recently jetted to the US concrete jungle where dreams are made , sharing snaps of their journey.
The pair were exhausted when they arrived in the US, but put on a brave face for dinner at the trendy TAO Downtown restaurant for a glitzy date night.
They also took pictures outside New York's iconic Grand Central Terminal and walked the Brooklyn Bridge at night.
Reflecting on the first few days of their trip, Musa jokingly asked fans to send money.
“The money is finished now. No more Ubers. No more fancy restaurants. I need a Mai Mai spot if you guys can suggest one for us. Or a stokvel se 10kg mayonnaise and spaghetti. Please assist. If you’re employed, send money expeditiously.”
The couple were in Times Square for New Year's Eve but decided to ditch the crowds for a quieter spot to welcome 2023.
“Saw the ball drop (well, not completely- it was making its way so that still counts) in Times Square before the boss of the house decided 'home' would be a better option for the countdown. Blame old age and sore knees. Incredible night and what a way to kickstart the year. The parents are tired now. They need to rest their tired old bones and get ready for tomorrow's adventures”.
Here's a glimpse into their trip:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure