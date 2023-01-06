Music, movies and a whole lot of magic

The holidays are almost done and the Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan (G&S) Society has magical fun for the whole family to enjoy before the children go back to school.
Music! Movies! Magic! brings to life many of your favourite children’s movies, from the classics to the latest hits, with more than 25 wonderful songs.
Whether you love The Lion King, or Encanto is more your style, this show has something for everyone.
This holiday theatre project is a first for G&S, with a full show being put together, rehearsed and ready for audiences in just two-and-a-half weeks.
G&S president and co-director Rose Cowpar said: “We had more than 100 young people audition for Matilda, with only 25 getting into the show.
“After seeing this incredible young talent, I just knew we had to get these kids and more onto the stage, and quickly!
“Luckily I didn’t think too much about the two-and-a-half week time frame or I’d have thought I’d gone crazy.”
The entire cast, as well as the choreography team and many of the technical crew are under 18.
Music! Movies! Magic is co-directed by Cowpar and Leandi Fontini, with vocal direction by Amanda Engelbrecht and choreography by Ashleigh Maling-Nel, assisted by the G&S youth ambassador, Brooklyn Plaatjies.
“Our 35 strong cast, who are having a blast spending their holidays at the theatre to bring this production to life, is filled with talented young people aged seven to 17 from all over Nelson Mandela Bay.”
The show features songs from classics such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and The Jungle Book, plus hits from modern children’s movies such as Encanto, Zootopia, Trolls, Moana and Tangled.
Audiences can jump up and down to We Don’t Talk About Bruno and I’ve Got a Dream, or feel the chills up their spine from the beautiful Do You Want to Build a Snowman, Part of your World or Shadowland.
Music! Movies! Magic! runs from January 11-15 at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale.
There are matinee shows at 2pm all five days, with 6pm shows from January 11-14.
Tickets are on sale now at just R60 for both matinee and evening shows and can be purchased on Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay store.
