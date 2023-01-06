As many gear up to kickstart the new year, Mbali Wethu has shared some of her goals for 2023.
While the media personality has been occupying the 5pm to 7pm Friday slot on Sauma Radio in the past year, she plans to increase her on time on air and step into the television space, spreading the message of women empowerment and social growth.
"Through my push and my #TheCorporateKasiGirl, I show and teach young girls from ekasi that it is possible.
"I'm proud and I embrace the fact that I grew up in the township. I also want to be an inspiration to all young people that it is never a disadvantage to grow ekasi but a blessing and advantage to know both worlds," she told TshisaLIVE.
Mbali plans to be consistent and take care of her mental health this year.
"Be consistent in whatever you do and allow yourself to grow. Never stop learning. Never change your goals. No matter how slow or fast the process is, always focus on your goals.
"The pie is big enough for everyone. Never doubt yourself. Be patient with yourself and protect your mental health. I am that girl I think I am and start believing in that."
Mbali Wethu spills the tea on 2023 TV and radio takeover
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Mbali Wethu
