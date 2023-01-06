×

Leisure

Kwazakhele artist lands management deal

By Herald Reporter - 06 January 2023
GOOD DEAL: Vuyolwethu Davids, better known as ZellaMan
Nelson Mandela Bay recording artist, songwriter and producer Vuyolwethu Davids, better known as ZellaMan, has expressed excitement at signing a brand management deal with O.G Phizow Creative. 

Founder and director of O.G Phizow Creative agency, Phila Goduka, who has been in the business of artist relations for the past decade, said he hoped the collaboration with the Kwazakhele-born artist would lead to further artist development opportunities for artists in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

“This opportunity for ZellaMan represents our vision as a creative agency in helping shape the professional careers of emerging artists in the metro and surrounding areas,”  Goduka said.

He said the agency encouraged private and government entities to work hand in hand with them to make the dreams and aspirations of emerging artists a reality.

He added that if event promoters, DJs, and radio personalities collaborated with these artists, they could create a sustainable and competitive music industry in the Eastern Cape.

