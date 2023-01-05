×

Leisure

Mzansi weighs in on Babes 'unlocking' Mampintsha's phone

05 January 2023
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
Babes Wodumo said she unlocked her late husband's phone.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Social media is in meltdown mode after Babes Wodumo claimed to have unlocked her late husband's phone.

Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died in a Durban hospital last month after suffering a minor stroke.

Babes told mourners at his funeral last week Mampintsha told her he loved her before his passing, and joked that he did not leave her with the password to his phone.

Taking to social media this week, Babes gave fans an update. 

“I have found my baby's password. Thank you, baby. My husband loved me until the end. I'm now reading all your business,” she said.

Her name shot up the Twitter trends list after the announcement, with some claiming Mampintsha's WhatsApp profile was viewing statuses.

Others shared memes and messages congratulating Babes on unlocking the phone and joking that Mampintsha would be worried.

Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:

