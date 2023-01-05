While Minnie prefers to lead a private life and lay low, she's had to come out to dispel defamatory statements.
Minnie Dlamini speaks on how trolls cost her job opportunities
Minnie Dlamini recently got candid about how the dark side of social media affected her.
In an interview on KFM, the media personality opened up about the lows of interacting online.
“It's hard. Most of the time you realise it's sad people, hurt people [or] people who are trying to get their 15 seconds of fame. You deal with it as logically as you possibly can. I always tell to people I'm still human, I see them and it does hurt.”
Minnie fears her parents or her son reading the rumours circulated online and revealed she had at times lost out on business opportunities due to speculation.
“I won't lie, I've lost a lot of business as a result of people making up stories about me. People need to be a lot more cognisant that their words have power and you can destroy livelihoods and homes on statements that aren't true.”
While Minnie prefers to lead a private life and lay low, she's had to come out to dispel defamatory statements.
After announcing her divorce from husband Quinton Jones in May 2022, tweeps speculated about what led to their separation
Tweeps ran with an unverified rumour that Minnie had an affair with businessman Edwin Sodi.
In a joint statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Minnie and Quinton denied the reports, saying they were false and baseless.
Many celebrities have spoken up about the toxicity of social media, and while some of them have ditched certain platforms, others are threatening to leave altogether.
Denise Zimba recently revealed her dream to leave social media for a more peaceful life on a farm in Europe.
“I really have to get off social media. It just ain’t my thing no more. I want a farm in North Italy with a few animals and harvest wine. That’s the dream. One more child and aches of land,” she wrote.
