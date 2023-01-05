This is not the first time Drake has acknowledged the strides of an Mzansi star.
In March 2020, the rapper joined DJ Uncle Waffles' Instagram live speaking of how she always delivers during her sets.
“Top DJ, top sound, Uncle Waffles,” he wrote.
Drake has also hailed DJ Black Coffee as a “heroic figure”.
The rapper's seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind features Black Coffee as a co-producer on songs titled Currents, Overdrive and Texts Go Green, which also has his son Esona Tyolo listed as a co-producer.
Kelvin Momo reacts to Drake saying his music is a 'religious experience'
Drake has lauded SA amapiano hitmaker Kelvin Momo for his music skills.
The DJ and producer shared a direct message he apparently received from the multi-Grammy award winning rapper.
“You my friend ... are from another planet. Listening to you is like a religious experience,” the message read.
Reacting to the message, Kelvin said the rapper's shoutout meant the world to him.
“Waking up to such. Speechless! le re nna ke etsa hanyani, jokes aside. Getting a DM from Drake means a lot, I don’t even know what to say but [I] am f*cken grateful man,” he wrote.
