Leisure

Here's why Akon apparently blue-ticked Cape Town nightclub gig at Saint

05 January 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Akon leaves Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge high and dry.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge has shed light on why Senegalese-American singer Akon did not perform at the establishment this week as advertised.

The Cape Town-based nightclub recently announced 3 Nights with Akon, expected to take place from Tuesday till Thursday.

But the excitement was short-lived. 

On Wednesday, the establishment shared an official statement on their social media pages explaining why the Lonely hit maker did not pitch.

“We were approached by representatives of Akon with an opportunity for us to book him. After numerous meetings, we agreed on a sum to be paid. We then paid over the amount to the representatives, as per our agreement in full and on time.

“We have now noticed that there seems to have been an issue that we are still trying to ascertain the facts thereof between the representatives of the artist and his management which has caused Akon to not honour the booking.” read the statement. 

