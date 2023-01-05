Thokozani Sphamandla, popularly known as L'vovo Derrango, plans to visit Mampintsha's grave after being discharged from hospital on Friday.
Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died on December 24 after a minor stroke. On the same day, L'vovo was rushed to hospital after suffering the same fate.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, L'vovo said he was sad he could not attend the late Gqom star's funeral at the Durban International Convention Centre.
"I wasn't able to go to Mampintsha's funeral to bid farewell because I was in hospital for one week. I was in hospital, but my heart was there. I'm happy with the way people celebrated his life."
L'vovo plans to commemorate Mampintsha through music.
The musician is working on an EP and said the music he releases will honour his friend.
"He was a was a true friend and brother. I miss him every day. I will still go and visit him.
"I will be dropping more music to celebrate a friend of mine ... We are here and we are not going anywhere," he said.
He was a true friend and brother. I miss him every day: L'vovo on Mampintsha
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo
