Inside AKA and Nadia’s big family vacay
Image: Twitter/ AKA
It is vacay season, and one of Mzansi's power couples took their family members with them.
Rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai recently hit up Sun City for a “Johnson Family Vacation”, sharing snaps from their break on the TL.
The family, including moms and siblings, lined up for a snap at The Palace of the Lost City, while the famous couple also provided a how-to picture guide on living your best life.
The couple took a ride around Sun City with the top down, hit the pool for some sun, and rode virtual reality rides.
AKA called it a “well-earned rest”, and fans agreed.
Here's a look at snaps from the getaway:
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
Image: Instagram/ Kairo Forbes
Image: Instagram/ Kairo Forbes
