Leisure

Inside AKA and Nadia’s big family vacay

04 January 2023
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
AKA and Nadia took a break with family members.
Image: Twitter/ AKA

It is vacay season, and one of Mzansi's power couples took their family members with them.

Rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai recently hit up Sun City for a “Johnson Family Vacation”, sharing snaps from their break on the TL.

The family, including moms and siblings, lined up for a snap at The Palace of the Lost City, while the famous couple also provided a how-to picture guide on living your best life.

The couple took a ride around Sun City with the top down, hit the pool for some sun, and rode virtual reality rides.

AKA called it a “well-earned rest”, and fans agreed.

Here's a look at snaps from the getaway:

AKA and Nadia went on a family vacation.
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
AKA and Nadia went on a family vacation.
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
AKA and Nadia went on a family vacation.
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
AKA's daughter Kairo had the time of her life.
Image: Instagram/ Kairo Forbes
AKA's daughter Kairo had the time of her life.
Image: Instagram/ Kairo Forbes
