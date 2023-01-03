Sarkodie recently responded to Nasty C's claims in a track titled Landlord saying he never reached out to him for work but had no qualms about the rapper.
“I ain't gotta (have to) shake your hand so you can walk out. And so you know it's not me, you fighting your own ego maybe a couple of things you gotta sort out.
“See, I ain't got no pride to reach out to nobody. I love that n**ga, your ego is so baggy. Don't get it twisted I'm still a fan But don't you get carried away. I'm still the man.
“I never reached out hommie but I know what you doing, such a smart ass touching the god is part of the plan,” he rapped on the track.
'Your ego is so baggy': Inside Nasty C and Sarkodie's 'beef'
Journalist
Image: Supplied.
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has fired back shots at Nasty C in a new diss track.
This after Nasty C laid his heart bare in his single No Big Deal in November, where he spoke about his long-standing 'beef' with A-Reece and why he has never worked with Sarkodie.
In the first verse Nasty C claimed Sarkodie wouldn't shake his hand when they first met, so he vowed not to work with him. The Ghanaian star apparently sent two requests for a verse on a song but Nasty C declined.
“I was just a disappointed fan it's nothing more or less. But now I'm over that sh*t and he's got all my respect. If he asks me for a verse again it'll be my hardest one yet.”
Sarkodie recently responded to Nasty C's claims in a track titled Landlord saying he never reached out to him for work but had no qualms about the rapper.
“I ain't gotta (have to) shake your hand so you can walk out. And so you know it's not me, you fighting your own ego maybe a couple of things you gotta sort out.
“See, I ain't got no pride to reach out to nobody. I love that n**ga, your ego is so baggy. Don't get it twisted I'm still a fan But don't you get carried away. I'm still the man.
“I never reached out hommie but I know what you doing, such a smart ass touching the god is part of the plan,” he rapped on the track.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure