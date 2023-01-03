×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

'Your ego is so baggy': Inside Nasty C and Sarkodie's 'beef'

03 January 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Sarkodie slams Nasty C's claims that he reached out to the rapper for a feature.
Sarkodie slams Nasty C's claims that he reached out to the rapper for a feature.
Image: Supplied.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has fired back shots at Nasty C in a new diss track.

This after Nasty C laid his heart bare in his single No Big Deal in November, where he spoke about his long-standing 'beef' with A-Reece and why he has never worked with Sarkodie.

In the first verse Nasty C claimed Sarkodie wouldn't shake his hand when they first met, so he vowed not to work with him. The Ghanaian star apparently sent two requests for a verse on a song but Nasty C declined.

“I was just a disappointed fan it's nothing more or less. But now I'm over that sh*t and he's got all my respect. If he asks me for a verse again it'll be my hardest one yet.”

Sarkodie recently responded to Nasty C's claims in a track titled Landlord saying he never reached out to him for work but had no qualms about the rapper. 

“I ain't gotta (have to) shake your hand so you can walk out. And so you know it's not me, you fighting your own ego maybe a couple of things you gotta sort out.

“See, I ain't got no pride to reach out to nobody. I love that n**ga, your ego is so baggy. Don't get it twisted I'm still a fan But don't you get carried away. I'm still the man.

“I never reached out hommie but I know what you doing, such a smart ass touching the god is part of the plan,” he rapped on the track.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read