Mörda recently shared his love for Zinhle on social media and his gratitude for having her in his life.
“You saved my life, you discovered light in me that I didn’t know existed. Thank you for being you, which is more than enough all the time. Thank you for being the superstar you are, and inspiring me every day. You are an amazing women, mother and wife, my love.” he wrote.
Mörda recently opened up about his relationship with Zinhle in an interview with TshisaLIVE.
“I am in that space whereby love changed my life. My wife changed the way I think and my outlook on life and how family comes first and that you grow.
"We are getting old. I didn't what to get stuck in that 'vat en sit' (take and sit) mentality. I'm in that space where I am in love with my wife, my kids. I also have to accommodate that.”
WATCH | Mörda gifts his wife Zinhle a diamond ring
Image: Desire Seko
Mörda and DJ Zinhle have fans swooning over their union.
This is since the couple revealed they had taken their relationship to the next level in episode one of season two of Zinhle's reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, which saw Mörda paying lobola for the Umlilo hitmaker.
On Monday, Mörda shared a video of his wife unwrapping her diamond ring in celebration of her 40th birthday and their love for each other.
“Here’s to more surprises and more promises to keep with you in 2023. Happy new year everyone and happy new year, my love.” Mörda wrote.
Watch the video below:
