'Limpopo has little to no shacks. What are they doing right?' — Sol Phenduka gets tongues wagging

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka had social media in meltdown mode recently when he took to the TL to claim there are very few shacks in Limpopo, and suggested the province was moving in the right direction.
Sol spent part of the festive season in Limpopo and shared his musings.
“Limpopo has little to no shacks. What are they doing right? How can the rest of the country follow this example? It's not perfect but it's a step in the right direction,” he wrote.
While some suggested ways other provinces could improve, others claimed liveable land nearest to key resources was less in demand than in bigger cities where shacks are commonplace.
Many said those born in Limpopo often move to big cities and send money home for houses to built in the province.
Sol later deleted the tweet, but not after the timeline was flooded with debate.
Here's a look at some of the responses:
