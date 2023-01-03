Heavy K might not be not one to toot his own horn, but he wants people to put some respect on his name for the strides he's made in the music industry.
It all started when Kabza De Small topped the trends list for not accepting interviews, with many questioning his talent.
Heavy K said he related to Kabza De Small and claimed the backlash the amapiano star was receiving was something he had experienced during his career.
“What they doing to Kabza is the same thing they did to me during my prime! I knew it would happen being a hitmaker. Consistency irritates some of our people so much that they compare you to each and every artist that rises!” he wrote.
The DJ and producer spoke about his impact in the music industry, mentioning having been at his prime at the age of 21 and now working with internationally-acclaimed stars Ed Sheeran and Jorja Smith.
“Prime doesn’t last forever. I’m just maintaining what I’ve achieved over the years and growing my brand globally. You are entitled to your opinions no hard feelings.”
'I’d rather be considered irrelevant': Heavy K lashes out over his legacy being 'disrespected'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Heavy K
In his tweets, Heavy K said his late mother had prepared him for the hate fame had brought him.
“The difference between me and you: that shack that I grew up in made me the man I am today. I knew I had to do something about it, and I did. Wena (you) the shack that you live in makes you bitter, a loser, a hater who don’t matter so you’ll rather be here bashing Heavy K ...”
