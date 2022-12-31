The International Convention Centre in Durban fell silent on Friday when Babes Wodumo stood up to pay tribute to her husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo and told his mother she “forgives” her.
Mourners gathered to pay tribute to the musician who died in a Durban hospital at the weekend after suffering a stroke.
Mampintsha's widow Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Maphumulo had been at loggerheads with her mother-in-law for several years. Their feud made headlines and was in full view on the Showmax reality TV show Uthando Lodumo.
At the pulpit, Babes addressed the tension that has been pilling up between them.
“I would first like to thank you for the love you have for us. I didn't expect the place to be this packed. Thank you, Tira, for loving my husband. Even you, Danger, and all his friends. I would like to thank you, Baba Maphumulo, you raised him well with respect and prayer.
“Namuhla ngiyahlambuluka, MaGumede. I would like to forgive you for all your sins because I'm a child of a pastor. I'm saved.
“I forgive you. I ask that whatever dispute we have ends, starting today.
“I thank West Ink. I hope we can continue working together and have fun. Tira and Danger, I ask that you not abandon me.”
'I forgive you' — Babes Wodumo addresses feud with mother-in-law at Mampintsha's funeral
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo
