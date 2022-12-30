Musician L'vovo Derrango was unable to attend his friend Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo's memorial on Thursday as he is recovering from a minor stroke.
Friends, fans and family packed the eThekwini Community Church (ECC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday to pay tribute to the 40-year-old star who recently died at a Durban hospital after suffering a stroke.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, L'vovo posted a picture of the late musician's child and promised to visit the family once he had recovered.
"Hambe kahle, mnganiwami. Nami ngiyalulama. I will visit once I’m fully recovered. I love you always," he wrote.
'Hambe kahle, mnganiwami. Nami ngiyalulama' — L'vovo's message to Mampintsha
L'vovo was admitted to hospital after he suffered a stroke during a performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal.
“He is admitted at hospital for medical attention and is responding very well. We kindly ask that you keep him in your prayers and we're confident he will come out of this difficult situation stronger. The family kindly ask for the public and media to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” read the official statement released by Derrango Records.
On Sunday the record label shared an update on his health and slammed rumours he had died.
“This notification serves to dispel the trending rumours that he has passed. This is untrue and grossly hurtful to his family. He is hospitalised and making excellent progress,” read the statement.
