“The challenges on Love Island always make for fun TV and this place is a producer’s dream. It’s absolutely stunning and has so much going on. It will set the standard for future series,” a source told The Sun UK.
The 5 star luxury estate, named after a Roman gladiator school, is nestled in the Franschhoek wine valley and features river tubing, a 400m running track, rugby field, a treehouse with zip line, and an Olympic-length training pool immersed in the free-flowing freshwater dam.
WATCH | 'Love Island UK' spends R24.6m on this South African location for new season — reports
Digital Editor
Image: Instagram/ @LudusMagnus_Franschhoek
The creators of popular UK reality show Love Island reportedly splurged £1.2m (about R24.6m) on a South African venue for their latest season.
The show will hit screens in a few weeks and Metro UK claims the gorgeous Ludus Magnus in Franshoek will take centre stage.
“The challenges on Love Island always make for fun TV and this place is a producer’s dream. It’s absolutely stunning and has so much going on. It will set the standard for future series,” a source told The Sun UK.
The 5 star luxury estate, named after a Roman gladiator school, is nestled in the Franschhoek wine valley and features river tubing, a 400m running track, rugby field, a treehouse with zip line, and an Olympic-length training pool immersed in the free-flowing freshwater dam.
Load-shedding wasn't a struggle for contestants, with the estate 100% off the grid thanks to 266 solar panels and a borehole.
“Whether it’s a romantic getaway, family holiday, active adventure or simply a change in pace from urban hustle, a stay at Ludus Magnus is guaranteed to wow and delight,” the hotel explains on its website.
There are eight Manor House rooms and three three-bedroomed en suite villas with a capacity for 34 guests.
Some packages include spa facilities, a butler on call or a private chef.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure