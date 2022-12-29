×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Makhumalo and MaCele to host show aimed at helping married couples

29 December 2022
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Thobile 'MaKhumalo' and MaCele Mseleku are set to co-host a reality show Ezomshado on Mzansi Wethu.
Thobile 'MaKhumalo' and MaCele Mseleku are set to co-host a reality show Ezomshado on Mzansi Wethu.
Image: Instagram/ Thobile

MaKhumalo and MaCele Mseleku, wives of polygamist Musa Mseleku, are set to host a new Mzansi Wethu reality series.

The show, titled Ezomshado, is an intervention which aims to help build successful and intimate relationships.

“Spin-off shows are always a great addition to a channel’s line-up, but they have to resonate with the people being featured in order to add something authentically good to the content slate.

"Having a brand new reality show on Mzansi Wethu featuring two of our most popular reality stars felt like the natural next step, especially considering the topic at hand and that both women are known as being strong advocates for healthy relationships. We can’t wait to see how the audience receives this show,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net. 

The series will premiere on DStv channel 163 on Sunday January 15 at 9pm.

Musa Mseleku lauded his first wife, Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku, for recently launching a foundation to help empower women. 

The 'uThando Nes'thembu TV star said the Women Global Empowerment Foundation was a means to address social ills

“We need to address the social ills, some GBV [victims] , families that are led by young children, that will deal with women that have no support structure. She was inspired by a number of enquiries that she was getting in her personal capacity asking for help to take children to school or help with food and clothes among other things,” he said. 

“She opened a foundation to help women in particular,

“It wasn't attended by many people because she wanted to plant the seed first ... now that it has taken off, they have already identified the families they will be visiting, especially now during [the] festive [season] ... I've always said MaCele is a leader in her own right,” Musa said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read