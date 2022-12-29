MaKhumalo and MaCele Mseleku, wives of polygamist Musa Mseleku, are set to host a new Mzansi Wethu reality series.
The show, titled Ezomshado, is an intervention which aims to help build successful and intimate relationships.
“Spin-off shows are always a great addition to a channel’s line-up, but they have to resonate with the people being featured in order to add something authentically good to the content slate.
"Having a brand new reality show on Mzansi Wethu featuring two of our most popular reality stars felt like the natural next step, especially considering the topic at hand and that both women are known as being strong advocates for healthy relationships. We can’t wait to see how the audience receives this show,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.
The series will premiere on DStv channel 163 on Sunday January 15 at 9pm.
Musa Mseleku lauded his first wife, Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku, for recently launching a foundation to help empower women.
The 'uThando Nes'thembu TV star said the Women Global Empowerment Foundation was a means to address social ills
“We need to address the social ills, some GBV [victims] , families that are led by young children, that will deal with women that have no support structure. She was inspired by a number of enquiries that she was getting in her personal capacity asking for help to take children to school or help with food and clothes among other things,” he said.
“She opened a foundation to help women in particular,
“It wasn't attended by many people because she wanted to plant the seed first ... now that it has taken off, they have already identified the families they will be visiting, especially now during [the] festive [season] ... I've always said MaCele is a leader in her own right,” Musa said.
Makhumalo and MaCele to host show aimed at helping married couples
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Thobile
