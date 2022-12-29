The Randburg magistrate’s court reserved judgment on Enhle's application for a protection order last year. Addressing the media and public outside court, Enhle vowed to fight for all those who had suffered abuse at the hands of GBV perpetrators.
“It is my duty as a woman to not only fight for myself but for every single woman in South Africa. The time is now,” she said at the time.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Thursday, Enhle directed all requests for comment on Black Coffee's remarks to the music star.
Black Coffee has previously denied the abuse allegations.
“In the name of respect and dignity for my family and my children I've been quiet but now I feel a need to speak. GBV is major issue in our country, every day we read about horrendous crimes committed by men against women and children,” he said in a statement.
“I personally grew up witnessing GBV in my own household and from a young age I vowed never to allow that to happen again under any circumstances. I did not assault Mbali, the mother of my children. I didn’t do it now and I have never done it before.”
‘I lost a big part of myself’ — DJ Black Coffee gets candid about struggles
Journalist
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Grammy award-winning artist DJ Black Coffee had tweeps worried with a series of tweets this week revealing his mental anguish.
He said he hoped that in 2023 men would know it's OK to break down, cry and ask for support. He also urged men to go to therapy and talk about their feelings.
“Going through some of the comments makes one realise why most men bottle things up and some even take their lives. I hope you listen and offer support to men in your lives when they show vulnerability,” he told his followers.
Amid calls for men to be more open about their stresses and battles with mental health, Black Coffee said he still carries “pain and shame” after his ex-wife Enhle Mbali accused him of abusing her.
“The day my ex accused me of physically harming her, nothing was the same. It has left a heavy void in my heart — a void I can’t shake off. I lost a big part of myself. No court of law could ever fix the pain and shame I still carry today.”
